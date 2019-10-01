Lower pensions for women, tax breaks for trader uppers, and Wrightbus land

Women in Ireland accumulate significantly smaller pensions pots than men despite making similar percentage contributions, according to new research from Irish Life. As Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports, the difference in the pension pots can be as much as €120,000.

Irish Institutional Property - a lobby group for large property investment groups - wants the Government to extend the life of the Help to Buy tax rebate scheme and to expand it beyond first time buyers to trader uppers. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

The fallout from the collapse of Wrightbus in Northern Ireland continues. As Francess McDonnell writes, unions leaders have called on members of the family who own a site connected with Wrightbus to “do the right thing and hand back the land to the people of Ballymena”.

A German court has urged Volkswagen to reach a settlement with 470,000 people who joined a class-action suit over their cars’ manipulated diesel engines. Derek Scally reports

In personal finance, Fiona Reddan discovers that the income tax burden for most people is greater now than it was in 2009, in spite of the incredible economic recovery and wage increases in recent years .

In her weekly media and marketing column, Laura Slattery examines why young people are tuning out of television in favour of streaming services.

