Larry Goodman pays €15m to acquire full control of Galway Clinic

Beef magnate Larry Goodman is acquiring full control of the Galway Clinic private hospital and is on course to take a majority stake in the Blackrock Clinic in Dublin, The Sunday Times reports. It said the move would cement his place as one of the State’s major players in the private healthcare sector. A report on the same issue in the Business Post suggested the acquisition of the 25 per cent stake in Galway Clinic could cost about €15 million.

Central Bank inquiry

The Central Bank of Ireland has quietly dropped its inquiry into former Irish Nationwide Building Society chief executive Michael Fingleton on medical grounds, according to a report in the Irish Mail on Sunday. This follows representations from Michael Fingleton jnr asking the regulator to terminate the inquiry in light of medical evidence relating to his father. The inquiry concluded that, “where a person’s right to participate meaningfully in the inquiry process cannot be vindicated, an inquiry against that person cannot proceed”.

Separately, The Sunday Times reported that the Central Bank’s is nearing completion on an investigation into a bond transaction involving Davy Stockbrokers. It reported that several senior executives from Davy were interviewed in recent months in relation to the handling of the sale of an Anglo Irish Bank subordinated bond.

BWG buys into Fresh

Cash and carry group BWG, known for controlling the Spar franchise in Ireland, is taking a 38 per cent stake in grocery chain Fresh as part of a €10 million investment in the business, The Sunday Independent said. The move will see Fresh continue with its expansion plans as well as upgrading its portfolio of shops.

Maximum blackout by Core

Marketing group Core media has maintained its ad blackout of Joe.ie and Her.ie owner Maximum Media after it artificially boosted its audience figures on a podcast, according to a report in the Business Post. While Core said it had found no other instances of artificially-inflated figures in its review of campaigns with the publisher, it was maintaining its blackout at this time.

Johnny Ronan’s proposed 44-storey residential tower

The Sunday Times reports that Johnny Ronan has started formal consultations with An Bord Pleanála to build what would become the tallest residential tower in Dublin. Mr Ronan is said to be looking to build 999 apartments near the 3Arena in Dublin with one tower rising to 44 storeys. 1

Airbus investigation nears conclusion

The UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is closing in on a deal with Airbus to end an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption at the plane-maker, according to The Sunday Telegraph. The SFO is believed to be within weeks of agreeing a plea bargain that could be worth significantly more than a £500 million penalty accepted by Rolls Royce previously. The company is alleged to have paid multi-million pound bribes to land a Saudi military contract.