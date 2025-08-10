Pharma businessman Gareth Sheridan enters presidential race as Independents compete for nominations

Gavin Sheridan is the founder and chief executive of Nutriband, a US-based pharma company. Photograph: Vanja Savic/ Nasdaq

Businessman Gareth Sheridan, who heads the US-based company Nutriband, has become the latest candidate to enter the race for the presidency.

The 35-year-old attended the Tullamore Show in Co Offaly today after announcing his candidacy with a press release and an interview in the Sunday Independent.

His spokesman said that after months of consultations with councillors he expected to have the backing of at least four local authorities, and “possibly six or seven”.

However, in response to questions from The Irish Times, he clarified that this would depend on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil councillors not opposing his nomination.

It is unclear if this will happen. Fine Gael has its own candidate, while Fianna Fáil has yet to decide.

Mr Sheridan’s spokesman said that he expects to approach local authorities formally in the coming weeks with a request to address them and seek a nomination in September.

If Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael block the nomination, he said, it would be “undemocratic” and “against the spirit of the Constitution”.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael sources, however, were sceptical that their councillors would facilitate a potential political opponent, though no decisions on the issue have been taken yet.

Mr Sheridan said he was stepping down as chief executive of Nutriband to pursue a presidential nomination

Mr Sheridan is the founder and chief executive of Nutriband, a US-based pharma company quoted on the Nasdaq exchange in New York with a valuation of some $80 million. He moved back to Ireland earlier this year.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Sheridan said he was stepping down as chief executive of the company to pursue a presidential nomination.

“I confirm that I am seeking a nomination to contest this October’s Presidential Election, hoping to be the youngest ever candidate for that office, turning 36 in two weeks,” his statement said.

“I believe there has never been a time in our country’s history where the choice of a younger candidate being on the ballot paper has been more relevant or important than today.

“There have been suggestions recently that some political parties may try to block candidates seeking such local authority nominations,” Mr Sheridan said in his statement.

“I expect the main parties to respect Article 12.2.2. of Bunreacht na hÉireann and to allow their duly elected local authority councillors to fulfil their obligation under the Constitution.

“Remember, it is the people of Ireland who elect their President, and not the people of Leinster House. The purpose of Article 12.2.2, as enshrined in our Constitution, is that a candidate from outside the political establishment can seek a nomination – as I am doing.”

Mr Sheridan has said that he intends to make housing a central plank of his platform, though his spokesman said he understood that the presidency is “not a policy-based role”, but one where he could use “soft power and moral authority to influence the public mood”.

He would present a “positive vision for the country his children will grow up in,” his spokesman said.

A press conference has been scheduled for Thursday in Dublin.

Elsewhere Peter Casey, who ran in the 2018 election, has indicated that he will seek a nomination from Donegal County Council.

Mr Casey, who finished second – albeit far behind Michael D Higgins – in 2018, said he would seek to use the presidency to “to reverse this decay in our sovereignty and culture”.

Mr Casey is expected to approach other county councils who nominated him in 2018 in the coming weeks.