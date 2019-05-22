Ires named preferred bidder, O’Reilly decision delayed and the little things that cost a lot

Ires Reit, the largest private landlord in the State, has been named preferred bidder for a portfolio of 815 apartments located across the State. Jack Horgan-Jones has the details.

A US bankruptcy judge in Pittsburgh is delaying a decision on a second attempt by retired HJ Heinz chairman and chief executive Sir Anthony O’Reilly to have his bankruptcy case in the Bahamas recognised in US courts, reports Patti Sabatini from Pittsburgh.

IDA Ireland has taken a High Court case against the French warship company which previously owned the failed Irish renewable energy outfit OpenHydro, writes Jack-Horgan Jones.

Mediahuis, the Belgian group that has agreed a €145.6 million deal to buy Independent News & Media (INM), has flagged that it will continue making cuts at the Irish publisher’s print operation to keep it profitable. Mark Paul reports.

Rapidly rising accommodation prices added €11,400 to the cost of moving executives to work in the Republic over the last year, a new survey claims, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Investors looking to tap into Kilkenny city’s proven popularity as a tourist destination will be interested in the upcoming tender process for the development and operation of a hotel on a site owned by CIÉ immediately adjacent to MacDonagh station and MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Leading Irish developer Oakmount, led by Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan, has sold a prime site in Dublin 8 to international co-living company The Collective, writes Aidan Murphy.

Fiona Walsh looks at two great UK institutions on the brink, British Steel and Jamie Oliver.

We all know its the little things that add up, and it’s no different for airline travel, points out Fiona Reddan. So how much more is your holiday going to cost you this summer?

