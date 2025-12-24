Test your tech knowledge with our Christmas quiz

1. Which film industry event caused a stir when it ditched broadcast TV for streaming online?

2. Australian authorities scored a world first when they banned under-16s from accessing what?

3. Which Chinese start-up rocked the AI world and caused US tech stocks to sink after it released its first chatbot app based on a powerful AI model supposedly created with less investment than experts previously thought?

4 Which Irish company became Ireland’s latest unicorn when it raised $125 million in February?

5. Why did music band The Velvet Sundown hit the headlines?

6. Which home automation expert filed for bankruptcy protection in the US in December?

7. Which tech executive said: “I think having a culture that celebrates the aggression a bit more has its own merits that are really positive.”

8. Elon Musk’s xAI was forced to temporarily disable its Grok chatbot in July. Why?

9. Which Newry-based sportstech company was acquired by Sony in October this year?

10. OpenAI struck its first hardware partnership this year with which company?

11. Which Irish city is now officially recognised as one of the top five medtech hubs in the world.

12. Which tech entrepreneur withdrew from the EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition to pursue a bid for Áras an Uachtarain?

13. 2025 was the year of AI-generated content, with ChatGPT and Google vying for users. ChatGPT unveiled Sora to create videos; what is the name of Google’s AI image generator and editor?

14. Which Irish tech founder was appointed to the board of Meta this year?

15. According to Google, what was the most searched for term among Irish users in 2025?

16. Intel recently announced a foundry milestone at its Leixlip plant. Which specific chip architecture is now in high-volume production there?

17. In March 2025, TikTok announced 300 redundancies in Ireland. In which specific department were these cuts primarily focused?

18. Payments company Stripe is now a global powerhouse. But where is its global headquarters located?

19. Which Irish city was officially named the “AI Hub of the Year” in the 2025 Tech Industry Alliance Leaders Awards?

20. What company finished the year by taking down online services such as X, LinkedIn and ChatGPT, with two outages in as many months?

The prize:

This year’s prize is the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple’s latest and most powerful handset, courtesy of Vodafone Ireland.

Entries should be sent by email to techquiz@irishtimes.com or for the attention of Ciara O’Brien to: The Irish Times, 24 Tara Street, Dublin 2. Entries must be received by Friday, January 9th.

The judges’ decision on the winners will be final.