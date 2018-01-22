Two Irish entrepreneurs listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30

Two Irish entrepreneurs have been listed in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, which the magazine describes as a list of “young disrupters” to watch in 2018.

Some 300 people are listed across 10 categories, including entertainment, finance and technology. It features a record number of 34 European states, with entrepreneurs hailing from up-and-coming countries like Belarus and Kosovo.

Simon Phelan (28), founder and chief executive of Hometree, is listed in the industry category, while Shane Curran (18), founder and chief executive of qCrypt, is listed in the technology category.

Hometree is a London based start-up which leverages 21st-century technology for installing boilers. The company has a hybrid e-commerce/traditional model, which enables direct interaction with customers and transparent pricing.

The company has raised over $6 million to date in funding.

Mr Curran, who is still in school, was named BT Young Scientist of the Year 2017 for his ideas that now make up qCrypt, which promises next-generation post-quantum security solutions to businesses.

The firm focuses on developing encryption systems that are both faster and resistant to known attacks by quantum computers. Mr Curran has said he is expecting $5 million in revenue in 2018.