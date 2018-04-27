Six Irish universities win research innovation awards

Six innovation projects from Ireland’s research and technology sectors won prizes at the annual Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Awards in Dublin on Thursday.

University College Dublin was awarded the “Collaborative Research” award for its work with ENBIO that helped the company to develop a thermo-optical coating to reflect radiation and protect spacecrafts.

University of Limerick won the “Consultancy Impact” award for its role in the development of a software application for Xtract 360 Ltd to re-create a car crash in real time to deal with undetected fraudulent insurance claims.

Dublin City University was awarded the “Licence2Market” prize for a licence that has helped software company Iconic Translation Machines Ltd to launch the world’s first patent-specific language translator.

The Royal College of Surgeons Ireland was awarded the “Spin-out Company” award for SurgaColl, a medical device company that supplies tissue regeneration products for surgical treatment.

Marketing strategy

DIT Hothouse won the “Knowledge Transfer Initiative” for devising a strategic inbound marketing strategy.

In addition, Dr Emily Vereker, senior patents and licensing manager at Trinity College Dublin was awarded the “Knowledge Transfer Achiever” award for the development of new patent management initiatives.

The awards were presented by John Halligan, the Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, who said the Government has taken a “pro-active approach” to encouraging and supporting research-based innovation.

Dr Alison Campbell, director of Knowledge Transfer Ireland, said the winning projects were “addressing societal challenges, as well as creating economic value” in Ireland.

KTI was established in 2013 as a partnership between Enterprise Ireland and the Irish Universities’ Association and helps enterprises access publicly-funded research.