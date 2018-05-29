Christine Lagarde to visit DCU in June

The head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde is to visit Dublin next month to take part in a discussion on education and innovation.

Ms Lagarde, who was last year ranked in eight place on Forbes’s World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list, will visit DCU Alpha, the university’s commercial innovation campus.

She will also sit down with Dublin City University president Prof Brian MacCraith for an in-depth conversation in front of an audience at the Helix on June 26th. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Ms Lagarde, a former French finance minister, is currently serving her second term as IMF managing director.