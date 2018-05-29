AIB backs accelerator to support firms fighting climate change

AIB has teamed up with Sustainable Nation Ireland and EU public-private partnership EIT Climate-KIC to fund an accelerator programme in Dublin that aims to fight climate change and decarbonise the economy.

The €400,000 programme will last for 18 months, with €350,000 coming from EIT Climate-KIC. Irish entrepreneurs and startups taking part will be encouraged to develop products and services, specifically breakthrough innovations in climate innovation and finance. Participants will have access to world class business coaches and mentors, plus the EIT Climate-KIC European community network. Previous participants in the accelerator include Hexafly and Mimergy

“Irish-located companies are developing innovations that can solve some of the planet’s most pressing climate-related challenges,” said Stephen Nolan, chief executive of Sustainable Nation Ireland.

The accelerator is part of a year long programme by Sustainable Nation Ireland that involves 50 separate events taking place across Ireland, including Europe’s Climate Innovation Summit.

“This partnership between Sustainable Nation and EIT Climate-KIC highlights AIB’s commitment to the Irish renewable energy sector and our intention to support companies to grow, and the country in its transition to a low carbon economy,” said Colin Hunt, AIB’s Managing Director of Wholesale, Institutional and Corporate Banking.

By the end of the year, EIT Climate-KIC will have invested a total of €1.6 million into Ireland through Sustainable Nation Ireland, which promotes Ireland as a hub for sustainable finance, business and innovation. A total of 88 new and early stage firms have been supported as a result of the partnership between the two bodies.

“The Irish transition to a low-carbon economy is gathering pace,” said EIT Climate-KIC chief executive, Kirsten Dunlop. “To get to where we need to, as quickly as we need to, depends on a shared commitment to action across the public and private sector.”