BMG takes minority stake in Boscabet

Broadcaster Racing UK’s parent Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has taken a minority stake in Irish start-up Boscabet.

Boscabet has begun rolling out digital betting information displays in bookies and on UK racecourses, where its new system for the new British Tote – Britbet – will go live this year.

Fergal Downey, Boscabet chief executive, confirmed that RMG has taken a minority stake in the Irish company in a move that will allow it to continue expanding its business.

RMG owns Racing UK, the specialist TV channel that covers leading British racecourses such as Cheltenham, Aintree, Newmarket and Epsom, and which will have the rights to Irish tracks from next January.

Digital displays

Mr Downey explained that RMG was drawn by Boscabet’s aim of providing digital displays that make racing and betting information easily accessible, which in turn provides a basis for helping to promote the sport to new audiences.

“We are using digital displays to provide tips, hints and form in an easily digestible way for consumers,” he said.

“What came back to us from our research really, really clearly is that while there are people who are willing to spend the time drilling into that, most of them are looking to have those insights served up to them.”

He added that Boscabet’s system is a digital answer to the question “give us a tip” that most people ask when they go racing.

Richard Fitzgerald, RMG chief executive, noted that the deal allows the company to aid betting shops in promoting racing and boosting their own business, which is an important contributor to the sport. “We like the product and we like the technology,” he said.

Boscabet’s on-screen displays carry live up-to-the-minute information such as runners and riders, betting odds and statistics and tips.

Racing data specialist Timeform provides some of the information. The displays will replace old printed form found lining the walls in bookie shops.

The Irish company has already started rolling this out to betting-shop chains such as Paddy Power in the Republic and Ladbrokes Coral in Britain. Toal’s Bookmakers in Belfast was among the first to adopt the new technology.

Late last year, Boscabet signed a deal with Britbet, which will take over the UK Tote pool-betting service at British racecourses from July.

Boscabet developed the software for the system. HDI, which provides digital displays for the likes of Argos, is rolling out the hardware. That company has also taken a small stake in the Irish business.