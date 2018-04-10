Home repossessions, Brazilian football, and Bank of Ireland and gender equality

The owners of more than 14,000 homes that are in long-term arrears in Ireland could lose their properties, according to the Central Bank. Peter Hamilton has the details of the financial regulator’s latest analysis of long term mortgage arrears.

Irish sports tech firm Statsports has scored again with a contract to supply its monitoring devices to one of the world’s greatest football nations, Brazil. As Charlie Taylor writes, the Newry-headquartered company will provide its Apex Team Series GPS device to the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Bank of Ireland’s chief executive Francesca McDonagh has committed itself to increasing the number of women in top roles. From the end of 2021, all new management and leadership appointments will follow a 50:50 gender ratio. Peter Hamilton reports

Gender equality is also a theme in Laura Slattery’s media and marketing column, specifically the gap in pay between men and women in media.

