Pfizer says vaccine is 95% effective against Covid-19

The coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer is 95 per cent effective and has passed its safety checks, according to further data from the company.

The pharmaceutical giant and its partner BioNTech published interim results last week showing the jab could prevent more than 90 per cent of people developing Covid-19.

That data was based on the first 94 volunteers to develop Covid-19, but further figures released on Wednesday are based on the first 170 cases of the virus in the clinical trial.

The vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people in six countries and no safety concerns have been raised.

Another vaccine, from US company Moderna, was shown this week in early data to be almost 95 per cent effective.

The results of a vaccine study from Oxford University and AstraZeneca are expected soon.

Response

The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to produce both an antibody and T-cell response in the body to fight coronavirus.

Pfizer and BioNTech expect to be able to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021.

On Tuesday, Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the firm is preparing to file for emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration. – PA