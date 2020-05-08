It was the second week in March when the HSE first contacted Dublin company, Aalto Bio Reagents. “We’ve got a real challenge here,” said an official.

That was the week when it clicked with the Government and public health authorities that the Republic was facing a major Covid-19 crisis. In just a couple of days, the St Patrick’s festival was cancelled, schools were shut, and the authorities first turned to the private sector for help in setting up a virus testing regime.