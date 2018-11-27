Growth in UDG to be ‘impacted’ by investments

Irish healthcare service provider UDG expects growth to be “impacted by planned investments” as it failed to reach analyst revenue estimates in results posted on Tuesday.

The company, which does the majority of its business in the US, was boosted by US president Trump’s tax cuts this year, which helped its effective tax rate fall from 22.2 per cent to 17.1 per cent. The US tax cuts and jobs act helped the group record an exceptional gain of $9.7 million.

UDG said its adjusted revenue for the year to the end of September increased 8 per cent to $1.32 billion (€1.16 billion), falling short of a $1.35 billion estimate.

But adjusted profit before tax was higher then expected, up 17 per cent to $138.8 million, reflecting strength’s in key businesses.

Dublin-headquartered UDG, which is comprised of two business arms - Sharp and Ashfield - completed acquisitions in the year for up to $82.4 million which were said to be a driver of earnings growth. It also disposed of a lesser important arm, Aquilant, during the year.

The bigger Ashfield arm, which provides patient and communication services, recorded a fall in commercial and clinical gross revenue during the year while the communications aspect of that business recorded 8 per cent underlying growth.

The “robust” performance was boosted by acquisitions and the outlook for that business remains “positive” as it continues to diversify its service offering.

UDG’s smaller Sharp arm, which provides contract packaging services, recorded increased revenue in the US of 5 per cent which helped offset the 17 per cent fall in European revenue.

Challenging start

“After a challenging start to 2018, Sharp US generated substantial underlying operating profit during the second half of the year,” the company said, while the European arm recorded a $1.1 million loss.

Nevertheless, over the medium term UDG believes the business is well positioned to deliver double digit operating profit growth.

“The 2018 results reflect the continued execution of our strategy and another year of continued strong growth for the group,” said chief executive Brendan McAtamney.

“Looking ahead to 2019, we expect continued progress, both organically and through further strategic acquisitions. We expect good underlying profit growth in both Ashfield Communications and Advisory and Sharp, particularly in the US.

“In Ashfield Commercial and Clinical we will continue to diversify and differentiate our service offering, although in the short term we expect there to be some ongoing softness,” he added.

London-listed UDG recognised a goodwill impairment of $57.6 million related to the sale of Aquilant with total exceptional charges reaching $85.8 million after tax for the year.

In line with previous practice, UDG will give formal guidance for 2019 in January as part of its first quarter trading update.