Business

Kainos sees momentum as business continues to grow

Company expects to beat expectations for current financial year

Kainos chief executive Brendan Mooney. Photograph: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Kainos chief executive Brendan Mooney. Photograph: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Ciara O'Brien
Tue Aug 18 2026 - 08:482 MIN READ

Northern Ireland software company Kainos said it expects to beat expectations for the current financial year as the business continued to show momentum.

In a trading update for the period covering March 31st 2026 to date, Kainos said its digital services business continued to grow strongly, and trading in both its Workday services and Workday products divisions continued to perform well.

Current analyst expectations for revenue range from £498 million to £514 million, with a consensus figure of £509.3 million, while adjusted profit before tax is expected to be between £75 million and £84 million, with a consensus of £77.1 million.

The company has a partnership with US human resources and finance software giant Workday and is a key supplier to the UK National Health Service (NHS).

READ MORE

Press Up’s venue losses, and Jason Arday deserved better

Stripe hits the acquisition trail, but will it work?

Turn on, plug in and find out: ESB studies how and when we charge our electric cars

If my sister leaves €200,000 to my child, would that impact their inheritance tax threshold?

The update comes after the Belfast-based information technology provider recorded double-digit percentage revenue growth in the financial year ended March 31st 2026, with a strong sales performance and what is described as “record” backlog levels.

The board said that growth had continued, with the board expecting revenue and adjusted profit before tax for the year ending March 31st 2027 to be comfortably ahead of current market expectations.

Kainos pointed to several “significant” contracts it had secured in in the second half of the 2026 financial year, with further contracts awarded since the start of this financial year.

Both Workday services and Workday products recorded double-digit revenue increases year on year.

“Looking forward, we remain confident in our outlook for the financial year and beyond,” Kainos said in a statement. “This confidence is underpinned by a robust pipeline and a significant multi-year contracted backlog. While the macroeconomic environment remains volatile, Kainos operates in markets driven by clear structural trends and remains well positioned to deliver on its strategy.”

Kainos will announce its results for the six months ending September 30th, 2026, on November 9th.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning