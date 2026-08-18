Kainos sees momentum as business continues to grow

Northern Ireland software company Kainos said it expects to beat expectations for the current financial year as the business continued to show momentum.

In a trading update for the period covering March 31st 2026 to date, Kainos said its digital services business continued to grow strongly, and trading in both its Workday services and Workday products divisions continued to perform well.

Current analyst expectations for revenue range from £498 million to £514 million, with a consensus figure of £509.3 million, while adjusted profit before tax is expected to be between £75 million and £84 million, with a consensus of £77.1 million.

The company has a partnership with US human resources and finance software giant Workday and is a key supplier to the UK National Health Service (NHS).

The update comes after the Belfast-based information technology provider recorded double-digit percentage revenue growth in the financial year ended March 31st 2026, with a strong sales performance and what is described as “record” backlog levels.

The board said that growth had continued, with the board expecting revenue and adjusted profit before tax for the year ending March 31st 2027 to be comfortably ahead of current market expectations.

Kainos pointed to several “significant” contracts it had secured in in the second half of the 2026 financial year, with further contracts awarded since the start of this financial year.

Both Workday services and Workday products recorded double-digit revenue increases year on year.

“Looking forward, we remain confident in our outlook for the financial year and beyond,” Kainos said in a statement. “This confidence is underpinned by a robust pipeline and a significant multi-year contracted backlog. While the macroeconomic environment remains volatile, Kainos operates in markets driven by clear structural trends and remains well positioned to deliver on its strategy.”

Kainos will announce its results for the six months ending September 30th, 2026, on November 9th.