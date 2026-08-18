Press Up’s venue losses, and Jason Arday deserved better

The Harvey Nichols store in Dundrum Town Centre. Provisional liquidators appointed last week say they are not in a position to redeem gift cards or fulfil online orders made before their appointment. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

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A number of Press Up group restaurants and venues recorded six-figure losses in the year before London-based lender Cheyne Capital took over the group from co-founder Paddy McKillen jnr. Killian Woods has the details.

In our Q&A, a reader wonders what inheritance tax thresholds would apply if a sibling left a substantial amount of money to one of the reader’s children. Dominic Coyle explains the various thresholds that currently apply.

The Jason Arday media storm was partly of his own making. But he deserved better, writes Hugh Linehan in his media column.

Stripe is on the acquisitions trail with two huge deals in the offing. But will they work? Cantillon offers a view.

If you’ve got a gift card for the Harvey Nichols store in Dundrum Town Centre or placed an online order before provisional liquidators were appointed on August 13th, you’ll have to sit tight for now. The liquidators have said they are not in a position to redeem the vouchers while urging customers to retain them while they seek to sell the business. Ciarán Hancock and Stephen Conneely have the details.

In our Your Money feature, Ken Foxe explains how home exchanges can help you to stretch your holiday budget. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Private equity firm Exponent has agreed to invest in Irish technical services provider OFS in a deal understood to be worth more than €70 million. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Many homeowners topping up their mortgage loans to fund renovations or upgrades are paying more than they should by staying with their existing lender, according to mortgage adviser Doddl.ie. Dominic Coyle has the details.

In Me & My Money, EY Ireland financial services leader Colin Ryan tells Tony Clayton-Lea he definitely has a “few too many dusty gadgets sitting around my home”.

In our series on this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalists, Conor Healy profiles TST Group managing director Maire Claire Reid: “I would never ask someone to do something I haven’t done myself.”