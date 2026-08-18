Business

John Lowe, the ‘Money Doctor’, dies aged 75

Regular media contributor was well known for his series of personal finance handbooks

John Lowe, author of ‘The money doctor’.
John Lowe, author of ‘The money doctor’.
Ian Curran
Tue Aug 18 2026 - 10:532 MIN READ

John Lowe, the well-known financial adviser and author who wrote under the ‘Money Doctor’ moniker, has died.

Perhaps best known as a regular media contributor, writing columns for the Irish Daily Star, the Business Post and the Irish Daily Mail, among others, he also authored the Money Doctor series of personal finance handbooks. His articles were published on the RTÉ website, and he made regular appearances on national and local radio programmes.

Lowe, who turned 75 earlier this month, was a qualified financial adviser and member of the Institute of Bankers. In the late 1990s, he set up Providence Finance Services, his advisory firm, which went on to trade as Money Doctors.

Based in Stillorgan, south Dublin, the firm employed three people in 2025, according to its most recent set of accounts.

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The firm said in a statement on Tuesday that Lowe died peacefully on Sunday at St Vincent’s hospital, surrounded by his family and friends.

“For decades, John has been one of Ireland’s most trusted and familiar voices on personal finance,” the firm said.

“Since founding what became Money Doctors in 1999, he built a reputation as a straight-talking, insightful and independent adviser who was passionate about helping people make their money work for them.

“His simple, no-nonsense, practical approach made him a fixture and a favourite on the nation’s airwaves and in newspapers, and a trusted presence in the lives of the thousands of clients he advised over the years.”

The team is “heartbroken” by the loss of “their mentor and friend”, the firm said. “He will be dearly missed by his loving family, friends and all those who knew him through his love of music and sport and a wide range of interests outside of the world of finance.”

Money Doctors said that continuity plans were put in place to ensure his clients “continue to receive the same standard of services they have always relied on” and further details will be communicated to them over the coming days.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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