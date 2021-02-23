Dr Rhona Mahony joins board of Carlow company HaloCare

Dr Rhona Mahony, the former master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), has been appointed to the board of HaloCare, a Carlow-headquartered healthcare company that helps older people in need of assistance to have a better quality of life in their own homes for as long as possible.

Dr Mahony, who served as master of the NMH at Dublin’s Holles Street from 2012 to 2018, also currently serves on the boards of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and the Little Museum of Dublin, as well as on the advisory board of Trinity Business School.

HaloCare chief executive and co-founder David Walsh said Dr Mahony brought vast clinical and leadership experience to the company, while Dr Mahony said HaloCare’s vision for providing care for older people “aligns greatly with what is needed within the Irish healthcare system”.

The company’s services merge smart technology installed in the home with professional care teams and medical monitoring to assist older and vulnerable people living in their own homes.