Clanwilliam Health acquires Cork-based KM Medical

Irish-founded healthcare, technology and services group Clanwilliam Health has acquired Cork-based software company KM Medical for an undisclosed sum.

While no financial details of the deal have been disclosed, Clanwilliam typically spends between €5 million and €15 million on acquisitions.

KM Medical is an Enterprise Ireland-backed company that specialises in cloud-based electronic medical records solutions for surgeons, physiotherapists and many other specialists, as well as clinical outcome software used in specialities such as orthopaedics, gynaecology and neurology. Its clients include the HSE, Mater Private, St Vincent’s Private Hospital and the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry.

The Cork-based company was founded by Karuppiah Mahalingam, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Mater Private Hospital, in 2007. It is now led by Andy O’Donoghue.

“Innovation is always high on our strategic agenda and KM Medical’s impressive products and technology stack fits extremely well with Clanwilliam’s growth strategy,” said chief executive Howard Beggs.

Mr Beggs, was formerly the founder of Helix Health, which was acquired by Eli Global for a reported €45 million in late 2014.

Clanwilliam, which has acquired more than 15 businesses in recent years across Ireland, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, reported a €23.3 million loss in 2018 as revenues rose to €31 million from €26 million in 2017. The group employs over 1,200 people globally.