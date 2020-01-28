Good start for UDG as company reports quarterly profits ahead of 2019

FTSE-listed international healthcare services provider UDG Healthcare said it had a good start to its financial year, with profit before tax ahead of the first quarter of last year.

In the period covering October 1st to December 31st 2019, its Ashfield unit saw operating profit rise, driven by underlying growth and the benefit of 2019 acquisitions. Communications & Advisory also performed strongly, with operating profit ahead of the same quarter last year. Its Commercial & Clinical business saw the impact of restructuring.

UDG’s Sharp unit said operating profit was ahead of a strong comparative quarter last year, with the business trading in line with expectations.

The group also issued guidance for its full year adjusted diluted earnings per share on a constant currency basis to be between 7 per cent and 9 per cent ahead of last year’s 47.3 cents.

UDG announced it had appointed life sciences entrepreneur Liz Shanahan as a non-executive director from 1 February 2020. Ms Shanahan was global head of healthcare & lifesciences at NYSE-listed management consultancy, FTI Consulting, until 2014. Prior to that, she founded communications business Santé Communications. Ms Shanhahan is also atTrustee of CW+, the charitable arm of Chelsea & Westminster Foundation Trust Hospital in London and sits on the organisation’s Innovations Advisory Board.