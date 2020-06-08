AstraZeneca and Gilead explore possibility of merger

Two drugmakers behind the industry’s most prominent responses to the Covid-19 pandemic are looking into the possibility of a combined future as economies emerge from lockdowns.

AstraZeneca, co-developer of one of the fastest-moving experimental coronavirus vaccines, has made a preliminary approach to Gilead Sciences, maker of the only US-approved treatment, according to people familiar with the matter. If they decided to pursue a merger, it would be the biggest deal ever in the sector.

Although the companies aren’t in formal discussions, according to the people, the mere suggestion of a blockbuster pharma merger is a sign that the industry is getting back to something resembling business as usual. Even successful Covid-19 treatments or vaccines are unlikely to be big money-makers, meaning drugmakers face the return of old pressures to gain scale and boost innovation, or risk becoming targets.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot learned that lesson six years ago when Pfizer launched an unsuccessful bid for the UK company that eventually reached $117 billion in value. Now, Mr Soriot can ponder a deal that would insulate the company against takeovers, making it one of the world’s biggest drugmakers.

Gilead was worth $96 billion at Friday’s close, while AstraZeneca has a market value of about $140 billion. The UK company’s shares have surged during Mr Soriot’s nearly eight-year tenure as the chief executive has mounted an aggressive push into oncology and other profitable areas.

Success story

Since the Pfizer bid, AstraZeneca has “been the biggest success story in large pharma in terms of turning around its R&D productivity,” said Adam Barker, an analyst at Shore Capital Group. “There’s no doubt when you’re in a position of strength it’s not a bad idea to try and consolidate that.”

Pharma has long been a realm of addition through mergers and acquisitions. AstraZeneca was formed by the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra with British Zeneca. Compound names like GlaxoSmithKline and Bristol-Myers Squibb tell similar tales, while Pfizer and Sanofi have been serial acquirers.

Recent dealmaking has focused on companies just below the top tier, including Shire, an innovation-rich firm that was bought in 2018 by Takeda Pharmaceutical in a deal worth $62 billion. With a post-merger market capitalization of more than $200 billion, AstraZeneca would join the biggest fish in pharma and seal off the risk of becoming another Celgene. The maker of the blood-cancer therapy Revlimid was snapped up last year by Bristol-Myers for $88 billion.

To move ahead, Mr Soriot would have to work with Gilead chief executive Daniel O’Day, a former colleague at Switzerland’s Roche. The US company is not currently interested in selling to or merging with another big pharma player, preferring instead to focus its deal strategy on partnerships and smaller acquisitions, according to the people. A Gilead representative declined to comment, and AstraZeneca said it doesn’t comment on rumours or speculation.

California-based Gilead is the most successful maker of antiviral drugs in recent history, and almost a mirror image of AstraZeneca. Founded in 1987, the US company revolutionized HIV therapy in the early 2000s by packing multiple drugs into once-a-day pills. In 2013 it came out with Sovaldi, a breakthrough drug for hepatitis C virus. – Bloomberg