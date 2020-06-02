Health insurers take a hit, Perrigo vs Revenue and mortgage breaks examined

A Government takeover of private hospitals to combat Covid-19 will leave health insurers nursing a revenue hit of €180 million, industry sources say. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

The Revenue Commissioners go to court this week to defend one of the most contentious tax bills levied on a company in Ireland. Dominic Coyle reports.

Laura Slattery explores the pros and cons of taking a mortgage break.

Irish manufacturing’s collapse continued in the face of coronavirus restrictions last month, but at a slower pace than in April, according to figures released on Tuesday, writes Barry O’Halloran

Almost seven out of ten prospective home buyers are still planning on buying a new property in the next year despite the interruption to the market as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey. Colin Gleeson reports.

Coronavirus has sparked landlords and tenants to review office design, according to a report published on Tuesday by real-estate agents Savills. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The Republic of Ireland has fallen four places to 18th spot in an international ranking of the best countries for start-ups, with Dublin dropping out of the top 50 cities, writes Charlie Taylor

Bord na Móna subsidiary Advanced Environmental Solutions (AES) has agreed a deal with AWD Waste, the business run by former rugby international, Shane Byrne and his brother, William. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Tokyo 2020 was meant to be a defining moment for broadcaster Eurosports, writes Laura Slattery. So what happens now?

Stocktake says Michael O’Leary was right to question flight restrictions and wonders if Warren Buffett has lost his magic touch?

My brother is dragging his heels as executor of our uncle’s will – is there anything I can do? Dominic Coyle answers your personal finance questions.

Louise Duffy, consultant with the Communications Clinic, answers Me & My Money’s questions.

