Séamus Coleman and John Egan return to Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Séamus Coleman has returned to the Ireland squad for the games against Portugal and Armenia. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Former Republic of Ireland captains Séamus Coleman and John Egan have been recalled to a 24-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson hopes to add Troy Parrott to the group that faces Portugal in Lisbon on Saturday week and Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, October 14th, providing the striker continues his recovery from a knee injury by lining out for his Dutch club AZ Alkmaar this weekend.

Injuries to Matt Doherty, Bosun Lawal and Jason Knight prompted Hallgrímsson to recall Coleman, Egan and Jayson Molumby, who bring 138 caps worth of experience and a leadership that was glaringly absent in the September window when Ireland drew 2-2 at home to Hungary and lost 2-1 in Armenia.

Nathan Collins is expected to continue as the Ireland captain.

Egan’s last cap came against the Netherlands in September 2023 as the 32-year-old subsequently suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone also returns to the squad while Istanbul Başakşehir winger Festy Ebosele and Ferencváros winger Callum O’Dowda are recalled after impressive displays for their Turkish and Hungarian clubs.

Killian Philips and Jimmy Dunne have been overlooked for selection while Shamrock Rovers wing back Josh Honahan also missed the cut despite replacing Sammie Szmodics last month.

Szmodics, who missed the defeat in Yerevan, has returned to fitness at Ipswich Town.

Robbie Brady is still unavailable with a calf injury having also missed the September window.

The FAI have sold 40,000 tickets for the Armenia game.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Callum O’Dowda (Ferencvaros).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Millwall), Jack Taylor (Ipswich Town), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Southampton).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Başakşehir), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich Town).

Fixtures

Saturday, October 11th: Portugal v Republic of Ireland, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, 7.45pm.

Tuesday, October 14th: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm.