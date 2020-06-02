Stocktake: O’Leary is right to query Ireland’s flight restrictions

Irish approach in tightening visitor restrictions is increasingly out of step with our European neighbours

Dublin airport. Germany is set to allow European travel by mid-June, while Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus are all hoping international travel will salvage their tourist season. Photograph: Getty Images

Dublin airport. Germany is set to allow European travel by mid-June, while Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus are all hoping international travel will salvage their tourist season. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Ryanair shares surged last week as airline stocks took off following the relaxation of travel restrictions across Europe. In Ireland, however, visitor restrictions are being tightened – a source of great ire to Michael O’Leary, who dismissed “ineffective quarantine measures” and called for Irish people to “go back flying” from July.

O’Leary’s intervention was rubbished by Dr Gabriel Scally, who said O’Leary “might have a vested interest”.

That’s true, but it doesn’t mean that O’Leary hasn’t a point. Taking people’s names and addresses at the airport and then letting them “loose into the buses and the taxis” (O’Leary’s words) before arriving at their registered address is not a plan that inspires confidence. Of course, it can work indirectly in that no one will travel to or from Ireland under such a regime.

However, Europe is moving towards removing restrictions, not tightening them. Germany is set to allow European travel by mid-June, while Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus are all hoping international travel will salvage their tourist season.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control last week cautioned that border closures had very negative economic effects while doing little to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

O’Leary isn’t a disinterested observer in this debate, but that doesn’t mean he’s wrong in questioning an Irish approach that is increasingly out of step with our European neighbours.

