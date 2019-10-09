UK funds company Merian hires for Dublin office before Brexit

UK-based fund manager Merian Global Investors (MGI), formerly known as Old Mutual Global Investors, has secured four senior hires for its new Dublin office, which opens in two weeks’ time as the firm advances plans to prepare for Brexit.

Merian, which has more than £26 billion (€29 billion) of assets under management, has lured Link Fund Solutions Ireland’s managing director, Paul Nunan, to become its country head for Ireland.

The new Irish unit has also hired KPMG Ireland associate director for financial services audit Geraldine Gleeson as the financial controller, while MGI’s current head of legal and compliance for its Asia-Pacific business, Irishman Shane O’Donovan, is transferring to head up compliance and enterprise risk in Dublin.

Meanwhile, Dublin-based funds specialist Ross Allen, who was hired by Legal and General Investment Management (LGIM) last year as it built up its Dublin base ahead of Brexit, is set to join MGI as a senior investment risk manager.

International asset managers

MGI is among a slew of international asset managers that have set up hubs in Dublin in recent years to maintain access to EU clients in anticipation of Brexit.

“Europe is a core market for Merian Global Investors and we are committed to growing assets in the region,” said Warren Tonkinson, managing director of distribution at MGI. “The establishment of our Irish management company, and the recruitment of a highly skilled team, allows us to minimise the impact of a potentially disorderly Brexit on our marketing and distribution efforts.”