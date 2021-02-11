Nearly two-thirds of workers have some form of pension cover – CSO

Nearly two thirds of workers in the Republic have some form of supplementary pension cover, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency found that 64.7 per cent of those in employment aged between 20 and 69 years of age had pension coverage, over and above the State scheme, in the third quarter of last year.

This was a 5 per cent increase on the same period in 2019.

However, the CSO cautioned that its survey only covered people in employment, so many who have been laid off as a result of the pandemic were not included.

The survey found pension coverage increased with age. Less than half of workers aged 25 to 34 years reported having a pension while just 24 per cent of workers aged 20 to 24 years had a pension.

Pension coverage was greatest among workers aged 45-54 years where over three quarters of workers (76.8 per cent) had supplementary pension coverage, the CSO said.

The survey also revealed that 55.2 per cent of self-employed people had some form of additional cover.

The Republic is one of only two OECD countries without a mandatory earnings-related element to retirement, despite the low level of pension coverage here. The Government has promised to implement an auto-enrolment scheme by 2022.

Defined benefit

The CSO’s data showed that of those with a supplementary pension, 33.8 per cent had a defined benefit pension, 63.9 per cent had a defined contribution pension and 2 per cent were hybrid.

Of the workers with no pension provision, more than half (52.2 per cent) stated their employer did not offer a pension scheme.

A breakdown by economic sector showed the public administration and defence; and compulsory social security sector had the highest level of coverage at 95.8 per cent.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, workers in this sector would have largely remained in employment, albeit perhaps remote working in some cases,” the CSO noted.

By comparison, just over one fifth (21.1 per cent) of people working in the accommodation and food service activities sector had pension coverage.