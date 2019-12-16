Motor insurance premiums up 42% even though claims fall, Central Bank report finds

The cost of motor insurance claims fell 2.5 per cent between 2009 and 2018 but premiums rose 42 per cent, according to a Central Bank report which estimates that insurers made an average of 9 per cent profit .

The first comprehensive study of premiums and cost claims in Ireland appears to cast doubt on industry claims that the higher cost of car insurance is the result of spiralling payouts and increased claims, resulting in low profitability.

It found that the average cost of claims per policy fell from by 2.5 per cent from €437 in 2009 to €426 in 2018 while average premiums jumped by 42 per cent from €498 to €706.

Disparity

The disparity is even starker when looking at the last five years. The report found that between 2013 and 2018 the cost of claims per policy fell by an average of 14 per cent from €375 to €426.

During the same period, however, premiums increased by 62 per cent from €435 to €706.

The report also broke out income and expenditure figures for the industry for 2018, which show it generated an operating profit of 9 per cent.

Gross earned premiums accounted for 97 per cent of insurance firms’ income while the main expense was underwriting, effectively the cost of doing insurance.

The report found that while injury claims only account for about 8 per cent of claim numbers, they account for 75 per cent of total claim cost, reflecting the higher pattern of settlements. Conversely while damage claims accounts for 92 per cent of claim number, they only account for 25 per cent of claim costs.

Another area of focus was the various channels through which settlements are made, which detailed the high costs involved in claims that end up in court.

The report distinguished three broad channels, namely direct settlements via the insurers; settlements through the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB); and settlements through litigation.

Between 2015 and 2018, over a half of all injury claims were settled directly while a 31 per cent were settled through litigation with remaining 16 per cent through PIAB.

The average compensation achieved in direct settlements was just under €12,000 with average legal cost estimated at 12 per cent or €1,385 of the total.

Settlements

Average settlements via the PIAB channel rose to €22,631 with average legal costs put at just €753, just 3 per cent of the settlement.

However, when it came to the litigated settlements, average compensation was €45,390 with average legal costs of €23,031 more than 50 per cent of the settlement.

The Central Bank said there was an internationally observed underwriting cycle” typically lasting up to 10 years.

“This cycle, with peaks and troughs in premiums, reserves and profitability, is a feature of all insurance markets,” it said/

High profitability tends to attract new entrants into the market or existing entrants to supply more, it said. These competitive pressures have the effect of pushing premiums and profitability down, and even pushing firms into loss-making territory.

The Central Bank’s figures show some evidence of this trend in Ireland between 2013 and 2015 with a number of high-profile firms reporting losses.

The bank’s report showed the average loss ratio - the amount collected in premiums over and above the amount paid in claims - for the sector during 2009-2018 was 75 per cent. However, this rose to 90 per cent in 2015, effectively squeezing earnings.

The report does not address the issue of fraud, which insurers have cited as an issue in driving up premiums.