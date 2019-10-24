Irish tracker refunds and compensation near €700 million

Lenders in the Republic have paid out €693 million in refunds and compensation to customers affected by the tracker-mortgage scandal, according to Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the Central Bank.

The figure, outlined in an address by Ms Rowland to the Oireachtas finance committee on Thursday, is up slightly from €683 million that had been issued when regulator published it what was its final report on the drawn-out tracker-mortgage examination in July.

The number of impacted customers - going back more than a decade - has also crept up by 400 to 40,500 since the report was filed.

“Banks have now paid 98 per cent of those affected,” Ms Rowland said, adding that 20,000 of the individuals included in the compensation programmes were as a result of the Central Bank challenging lenders about the scale of the debacle.

Banks have ringfenced more than €1.1 billion to deal with the problem since the regulator ordered them in late 2015 to go back over their loan books to find customers who had been either wrongly denied their right to a cheap loan that tracks the European Central Bank’s (ECB) main interest rate, or put on the wrong rate entirely.

While much of the money has been used to cover operating expenses tied to the massive project, lenders have also started, more recently, to set aside provisions for expected Central Bank fines. Permanent TSB was the first bank to be sanctioned, when it was ordered to pay €21 million.

AIB and its EBS subsidiary, Bank of Ireland, Royal Bank of Scotland’s Ulster Bank unit, and KBC Bank Ireland remain under enforcement investigations.

“While our supervisory work is now complete, we continue to monitor the outcomes of any complaints, appeals and court cases and if any new information of a systemic nature comes to light, we will investigate it fully,” Ms Rowland said.

The new Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB), set up earlier this year to improve standards across the industry, got involved over the summer when it emerged that lenders were contesting the Financial Services Ombudsman attempts to investigate tracker-case complaints, claiming they fell outside a legal six-year time limit. The IBCB’s five member banks committed in late August to waive this time limit.