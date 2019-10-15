Goldman Sachs’ net income declines 18%

Goldman Sachs suffered a worse than expected 18 per cent fall in net income during the third quarter, with trading emerging as the only bright spot in the bank’s four core divisions.

The 150-year-old institution, which has promised investors a strategic update in January, posted net income of almost $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion).

Earnings per share were $4.79, lower than $6.28 a year ago and the $4.862 expected by a Bloomberg poll of earnings. Third-quarter revenues, at $8.32 billion, were also lower than the $8.65 billion a year earlier but slightly better than the $8.307 billion predicted by analysts.

Goldman said it had taken losses of $267million in the third quarter for “investments in public equities, primarily from investments in Uber, Avantor and Tradeweb”. The losses were taken through its investment and banking division.

“Our results through the third quarter reflect the underlying strength of our global client franchise and its ability to produce solid results in the context of a mixed operating environment,” said David Solomon, who is coming up to his first anniversary as Goldman’s chief executive.

Priorities

“We continue to execute on our strategic priorities, including investing in important growth opportunities in our existing and new businesses and in delivering for our clients in the most efficient and effective manner possible.”

Trading, a troubled spot for Goldman for much of the last few years and an area which Mr Solomon has vowed to improve, posted a 6 per cent rise in revenues year on year, to $3.29 billion. Both equities and fixed income revenues were higher year-on-year.

Goldman’s investment banking fees were down 15 per cent year-on-year to $1.69bn, a sharp contrast to rival JPMorgan which earlier on Tuesday reported its highest third quarter investment banking fees.

Revenues in investing and lending were down 17 per cent year-on-year to $1.68bn. That includes a loss on Goldman’s stake in WeWork, the value of which collapsed dramatically after the firm’s aborted initial public offering last month.

Revenues in investment management fell 2 per cent year-on-year to $1.67bn.

Goldman Sachs’ shares are up more than 23 per cent so far this year, but it still trades at below the book value of its assets. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019