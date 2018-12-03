Former judge appointed chairman of banking culture board

Former Court of Appeal judge Mr Justice John Hedigan has been appointed as chairman of the Irish Banking Culture Board (IBCB).

The board is an initiative of the banking industry aiming to rebuild trust in the sector and Mr Justice Hedigan will begin in his new role in January next year.

Mr Justice Hedigan will be responsible for establishing the board as well as developing its structure, purpose and initial terms of reference.

His appointment followed a process led by a panel comprising Dame Colette Bowe, chairman of the Banking Standards Board in the UK, Sir Callum McCarthy, former head of the Financial Services Authority in the UK and Dr Martin McAleese, former member of Seanad Éireann.

Until his recent retirement, Mr Justice Hedigan was a judge of the Court of Appeal. Before that, he was a judge of the High Court between 2007 and 2016. From 1998 until 2007 he was a judge of the European Court of Human Rights.

“This is a challenging but most worthy endeavour,” said Mr Justice Hedigan. “I am greatly looking forward to working with the new board and engaging with all stakeholders, particularly bank customers, in facilitating and encouraging the highest standards of ethical conduct in this vital industry.”

Marion Kelly, the programme director of the IBCB establishment office, said that Mr Justice Hedigan’s extensive legal experience makes him well qualified for his new role.

“John recognises that people’s confidence in the Irish banking sector has been shaken and the creation of this independent Board is part of a determined effort by the banks to introduce real and lasting cultural reform, for the benefit of those who matter most: bank customers,” she added.

The IBCB is being funded by five retail banks: AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland, Permanent TSB and Ulster Bank. Once established, membership will be open to the wider banking sector with membership criteria to be determined by the chairman upon his appointment.

The organisation won’t act as a lobbying or representative group but will aim to rebuild trust in the sector.