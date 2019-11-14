Bank of China confirms deal to take over Goodbody Stockbrokers

Bank of China has notified competition authorities that it has agreed to take over Goodbody Stockbrokers, almost nine months after a deal between the broker with group of Beijing-based companies fell through.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said in a post on its website that it was notified on Wednesday of the plan, which needs competition and regulatory approval.

Bank of China is planning to carry out the deal through its UK unit, which opened and Irish branch two years ago.

The Irish Times reported last month that Bank of China was among the leading bidders.