AIB offering ‘green’ mortgage with 2.5% rate

AIB is offering a five year fixed mortgage with a 2.5 per cent interest rate for homes with the highest energy efficiency ratings, a move designed to boost its lending in climate friendly products.

The bank’s rate, for properties with a building energy rating of between A1 and B3, is the best on the market for a five year term and undercuts its own five year rate by 0.35 percentage points.

However, there are cheaper interest options available from other lenders, with KBC offering a two year fixed rate for 2.3 per cent and Ulster Bank offering 2.45 per cent for the same term.

Nevertheless, AIB’s five year rate is more competitive than Ulster Bank and KBC over that timeframe and will be available to both new and existing owner occupier mortgage holders.

For a €300,000 property with a 90 per cent loan-to-value, customers will save just under €50 per month on this rate compared to AIB’s existing five year offering.

“Climate change is the most important challenge facing this generation...We recognise that supports are needed to help change societal behaviour, and we will not be found wanting in helping our customers adapt and transition,” said AIB chief executive Colin Hunt.

This move from AIB follows its announcement in June that €5 billion would be made available over the coming five years for climate related and green products.