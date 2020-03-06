AIB to cut 1,500 jobs by 2022 to keep cost in check

AIB revealed on Friday that it will cut 1,500 jobs over the next three years – equivalent to 16 per cent of its current workforce – in order to keep costs in check as earnings across the industry are being squeezed in ultra-low interest rates.

The bank also said that it set aside €78 million for potential regulatory fines last year as the Central Bank continued an investigation into the industry-wide tracker mortgage scandal. In addition, it slashed its proposed dividend as its earnings dropped.

Pre-tax profit fell by 60 per cent to €499 million, as the bank’s lending margins were squeezed in an ultra-low rates environment and it set aside €300 million of additional tracker-related provisions after a Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman preliminary decision with ramifications for almost 6,000 cases.

The financial result was also impacted as AIB also booked €16 million of provisions for bad loans, whereas profits in 2018 had been boosted by the release of €204 million that had previously been set aside for soured debt.

The bank, led for the past year by chief executive Colin Hunt, proposes to pay out a dividend of 8c per share, down sharply from the 17c handed out on 2018’s results to shareholders, led by the State, which owns a 71 per stake.

Mr Hunt set out a series of targets on Friday to be achieved by 2022 as part of his vision for the bank. They include ending the period with a costs base in line with 2019’s €1.5 billion, which had marked a 5 per cent increase on the previous year. Costs are expected to grow by as much as 2 per cent in 2020 amid wage inflation.

AIB cut its workforce by 5 per cent last year to 9,520 through natural attrition and voluntary severance. The rate would have been higher had the bank not absorbed 91 additional staff through its purchase of payments company Payzone or insourced about 100 roles.

The medium-term targets include cutting the workforce to about 8,000 by the end of 2022.

AIB also set out a goal of having a return on tangible equity – a key measure of profitability relative to shareholders’ equity – of more than 8 per cent by 2022, almost double last year’s level.

It aims to have a common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1) of in excess of 14 per cent. CET1 is an important measure of a bank’s rainy-day capital reserves to deal with shock losses.

The bank managed to reduce its non-performing loans (NPLs) from €6.1 billion in December 2018 to €2.8 billion by the end of last year, assisted by loan sales, resulting in an NPLs ratio of 5.4 per cent.

The lender is currently seeking to sell a portfolio of problem owner-occupier mortgages.

Performing loans grew 3 per cent to €58.8 billion last year, with new lending up 2 per cent to €12.3 million.