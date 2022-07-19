AIB to pull cash services from 70 more branches amid shift to digital banking

AIB, led by chief executive Colin Hunt, said that the "cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable". Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

AIB announced on Tuesday that it is withdrawing cash services from 70 of its branches, adding to the 22 outlets across its 170-strong network that have gone cashless in recent years.

“With digital usage soaring, the cost of providing cash services has become increasingly unsustainable,” AIB said in a statement. “As a result, cash, ATM and cheque services will be removed from these branches but customers will continue to have efficient access to cash in their communities.”

AIB said that the “repurposed” branches will focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investments. However, customers will be able to withdraw and lodge cash, subject to limits, with any of the country’s 920 Post Offices, the bank said, adding that the average distance between one of the 70 branches being repurposed an An Post outlet is less than 350 metres.

Staff were briefed on Tuesday morning that the switch will take effect in the affected branches between September and October.

At their local post office, customers can also withdraw up to €1,500 in cash per day from their AIB current account and lodge up to €5,000 a week in cash. Businesses can lodge up to €50,000 by prior arrangement with the post office, AIB said. All customers can lodge euro cheques to their current account.

The bank also highlighted that customers will continue to have cash in over 4,000 ATMs nationwide, including third-party machines.

AIB’s chief executive, Colin Hunt, said in May that the bank was hiring as many as 700 temporary staff to help manage a surge in Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland customers seeking to open current and deposit accounts elsewhere as the foreign-owned lenders retreat from the Irish market. The two exiting banks had more than 1 million customer accounts when they announced last year that they were quitting the market.

Already this year, AIB has opened 207,721 bank accounts, a 110 per cent increase since the start of 2022, the bank said. Banking sources expect that account movements will peak across the industry around the end of September and early October.

Meanwhile, AIB said that it will also complete the hiring of 500 people for digital roles by the end of this year. It is understood that 350 of these positions had been filled by the end of June.

It comes as AIB is continuing a voluntary redundancy plan that began last year and is set to run into 2023 as Mr Hunt seeks to rein in costs.