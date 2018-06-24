Facebook eyeing up a new data centre in Meath

Facebook eyes up new data centre

Facebook is planning to invest €300 million in a data centre beside its existing facility in Co Meath, according to the Sunday Times. The tech giant is planning to build two new data centre buildings spanning over 57,000sq m that could involve about 1,400 construction jobs, the paper said. The expansion is planned for 200 acres of agricultural land near the Dublin-Meath border.

Student accommodation market to get a boost

Round Hill Capital, a property investment group, is planning to spend €1 billion as it enters the Irish student accommodation market, the Sunday Business Post reported. The paper said the investment company is looking at aspects of Marlet’s book, as well as the Cairn Homes Hanover Quay scheme. It said the US property company was planning to provide 5,000 student beds in the Republic.

UK broadcasters in Ireland to be levied

UK broadcasters that target Irish audiences are likely to be levied on the back of new European Union rules. The Sunday Independent reported that the levy was likely to get the go-ahead after the audiovisual media services directive was finalised in recent weeks. However, broadcasters such as Sky argue that it contributes to the Irish economy by commissioning Irish programming and employing significant numbers in a customer contact centre here, the paper said.

Project Eagle investigation

The Sunday Business Post reported that nine suspects have been identified by Britain’s National Crime Agency as part of its investigation into the National Asset Management Agency’s €1.6 billion Project Eagle loan sale.

Sacked Stobart chief to miss out

The former chief executive of Aer Lingus regional operator Stobart is set to miss out on £7 million (€7.9 million) of share bonuses after being dismissed, the Sunday Telegraph reported. Andrew Tinkler was fired last week after the business accused him of “subverting the company in his own interests”, accusations he denies, according to the paper.

BT off-loading Italian unit

The Sunday Telegraph reported that UK telecoms giant BT is planning to offload its Italian business, which was the subject of an accounting scandal. It says Credit Suisse has been lined up to find a new owner for BT Italia in the start of a phased international retreat.

Linked Finance growing lending

Irish peer-to-peer lender Linked Finance is looking to grow lending through its site to more than €200 million as it looks to European expansion, the Sunday Business Post said. It reported that the company expects the amount of loans deployed through its platform to reach €60 million this year and forecasts it will reach €120 million in 2019.