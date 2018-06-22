EU slaps tariffs of €2.9bn on American products

The European Union has introduced retaliatory tariffs of €2.9 billion on American products, from whiskey and motorcycles to peanuts and cranberries. India and Turkey have already targeted US products, ranging from rice to cars to sunscreen. The United States attacked first, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminium from around the globe and threatening to hit tens of billions of dollars in Chinese products.

Now, the world is punching back. But the highest-stakes fight still looms — in two weeks, the United States is to start taxing $34 billion in Chinese goods. Beijing has vowed to immediately retaliate with its own tariffs on US soybeans and other farm products in a direct shot at president Donald Trump’s supporters in America’s heartland.

The tit-for-tat conflict between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, is poised to escalate from there. The rhetoric is already intensifying. “We oppose the act of extreme pressure and blackmail by swinging the big stick of trade protectionism,” a spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday. “The US is abusing the tariff methods and starting trade wars all around the world.” Cecilia Malmstrom, the EU’s trade commissioner, acknowledged that the EU had targeted some iconic American imports for tariffs, like Harley-Davidson motorcycles and bourbon, to “make noise” and put pressure on US leaders.

John Murphy, a senior vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, estimates that $75 billion in US products will be subject to new foreign tariffs by the end of the first week of July. “We’ve never seen anything like this,” said Mary Lovely, a Syracuse University economist who studies international trade — at least not since countries tried to wall themselves off from foreign competition during the Great Depression. Those personally in the line of fire are among the most concerned. “It will be a disaster,” said Nagesh Balusu, manager of the Salt Whisky Bar and Dining Room in London, expects the EU’s tariffs to add more than $7 to the price of a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, which is imported from Tennessee. “It’s going to hit customers, that’s for sure. How they’ll take it, we’ll have to wait and see.”

As painful as the brewing trade war could prove, many have seen it coming. Trump ran for the presidency on a vow to topple seven decades of American policy that had favoured ever-freer trade among nations.

He said that a succession of poorly negotiated accords — including the North American Free Trade Agreement and the pact that admitted China into the World Trade Organisation — put American manufacturers at an unfair disadvantage and destroyed millions of US factory jobs. He pledged to impose tariffs on imports from countries that Trump said had exploited the United States. Late last month, Trump proceeded to infuriate US allies, from the EU to Canada and Mexico, by imposing tariffs of 25 per cent on imported steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.

The president justified the move by saying imported metals threatened America’s national security, a dubious justification that countries have used rarely because it can be so easily abused. And he is threatening to impose another national security-based tariff on imports of cars, lorries and car parts. Mr Trump has also started a trade fight with China over Beijing’s sharp-elbowed efforts to overtake US technological dominance.

–PA