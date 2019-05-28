Guinness Enterprise Centre challenges €280,000 contribution charge

The Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC) is fighting against Dublin City Council’s decision to slap a €280,000 planning contribution charge on its €10 million expansion plan.

Last month, the council gave the not-for-profit working space centre located in the Liberties area of Dublin the go-ahead for the expansion that will almost double capacity.

The centre, which opened in 2000, currently hosts 85 companies employing more than 400 people. Once completed, the expanded development will see the GEC becoming home to 160 start-ups with 750 employees. It will also have capacity for a further 220 co-working companies.

Funding

However, the plan is stalled for now as the GEC has appealed the contribution demanded by the council to An Bord Pleanála.

The council told the GEC that the €280,498 is to go towards the funding of public infrastructure and facilities in the area.

Planning consultants for the GEC state that they wish to appeal the €280,498 contribution demand “on the basis that as the GEC is a not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to the community and a training facility and is a registered charity organisation, it should not be liable to contributions”.

A decision is due to be made on the appeal in September.