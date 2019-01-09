Weak German imports widen trade surplus in November

German imports fell unexpectedly in November, outstripping a drop in exports and widening the trade surplus of Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Wednesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted imports dropped by 1.6 per cent on the month while exports edged down 0.4 per cent. That meant the trade surplus widened to €19 billion from a revised €17.9 billion.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an unchanged reading for imports and a 0.3 per cent fall in exports. – Reuters