We’re awash with cash again – so why aren’t we spending it?

Cantillon: Household income is rising, but consumers are cautious with the purse strings
Total household savings – some being used to pay down debt – continue to rise. Photograph: Getty Images

Total household savings – some being used to pay down debt – continue to rise. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Crawling from the wreckage of the economic collapse has taken time, but a number of recent indicators – including, crucially, employment – are now back at, or near, pre-crash levels. Another landmark has also been reached, according to Central Statistics Office figures published during the week, which showed the total disposable income of all Irish households touching a record €100 billion last year, just above the pre-crisis peak and more than 5 per cent up on one year earlier.

A rise of 5 per cent is a decent increase, so why is the feelgood factor not entirely apparent? In an analysis of the figures, Simon Barry, Ulster Bank chief economist, points out that because the population has continued to rise – both during the downturn and the recovery – average income per household has yet to return to pre-crisis levels.

“Average household income has shown a very welcome 10 per cent rise from its 2011 crisis low,” Barry writes, “but at €56,000 remains about 8 per cent shy of its 2008 peak (of close to €61,000), helping to explain why for many households the economic recovery has lacked a major feelgood factor, despite the return to peak in a number of macroeconomic metrics.”

A few key trends are driving disposable incomes higher. These include rising employment and a recent recovery in wage growth – which was relatively static in the early years of the upturn. With the recent Central Bank forecast suggesting that earnings growth is now set to accelerate as the labour market tightens, there should be solid underpinning for the expected rise in consumer spending this year.

There are still signs of consumer caution. Households’ gross income rose by 5.3 per cent last year, but spending on goods and services rose by just 3.2 per cent. So total household savings – some being used to pay down debt – continue to rise. The Celtic Tiger boom was built on debt, while – so far anyway – the recovery is built on more solid foundations.

Consumers should start to feel the benefits more clearly if the recovery continues, particularly as general consumer price inflation remains low. However, Ireland still remains an expensive place to live, and in some areas – such as the rental market and house prices – inflation is taking a serious toll.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.