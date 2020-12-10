Surge in US jobless claims marks highest point since mid-September
Slowdown in employment growth stokes concern that the labour market rebound is stalling
Politicians in Washington have rekindled talks to provide further economic aid, but Republicans and Democrats remain divided on the details. Photograph: Getty
New US jobless claims accelerated last week to their highest level since mid-September, jumping to 853,000 after a fresh surge in coronavirus cases spurred a new round of shutdowns that has stymied the labour market’s recovery.
Initial applications for unemployment benefits had increased from a seasonally adjusted 716,000 in the previous week, the US labour department said on Thursday. Economists were expecting a smaller rise to 725,000 claims.
The slowdown in jobs growth has stoked concerns that the labour market’s rebound has stalled, at a time when many states are reimposing curbs on businesses in an effort to combat a rise in infections and hospitalisations.
Politicians in Washington have rekindled talks to provide further economic aid, but Republicans and Democrats remain divided on the details.
The White House offered a $916 billion (€755 billion) package, larger than a $908 billion bipartisan proposal, but which cut the amount of federal unemployment benefits and added stimulus cheques of $600 per person. Democratic leaders said they opposed the reduction in jobless aid. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020