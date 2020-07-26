Ryanair plots legal action to force expansion of green list

Ryanair has threatened legal action against the Government if it fails to expand the list of countries to which Irish travellers can go to include Britain and all EU member states, the Sunday Times reported. The newspaper said that Arthur Cox solicitors, acting for Ryanair, argue that the Government’s restrictions are not subject to the democratic safeguards required under the constitution.

Warning to staff

Sticking with the aviation sector, Aer Lingus has warned its staff against making disparaging remarks or commenting negatively about the airline, the Sunday Independent reported. While staff are not permitted to use social media during work hours, they were also warned by the IAG-owned carrier to abide by the same standards of behaviour on social media outside of work as they do in work.

Eviction ban

On the Business Post’s front page, it is reported that the Government will drop its nationwide eviction ban and replace it with a scheme targeted at renters who have fallen into arrears. Those renters will have to self-declare that they have lost their employment or income as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to avail of the new scheme, which will run to January 10th next year.

Insurance rebates

Almost 10,000 businesses sought insurance rebates during the three months that the economy was in lockdown, the Sunday Times said, citing figures from the industry representative body, Insurance Ireland. The rebates were sought as a result of closures, which, in turn, meant that there would have been fewer claims across a number of headings.

Amigo’s Irish loans

In the Sunday Independent, it is reported that the troubled UK sub-prime lender Amigo has grown its Irish gross loan book to €8.2 million. The payday lender provides loans of up to €5,000 for those who don’t have a good credit record, with friends or family acting as guarantor on the loan.

Dublin hotel development

While the Covid-19 pandemic has troubled much of the State’s economy, there appears to be a greater appetite for risk in the commercial property sector if a report that a large hotel, office and housing development is in train in Dublin’s East Wall area is anything to go by. The Sunday Times said that MKN property is to demolish two car showrooms in the area to make way for, among other things, a 15-storey, 195-bedroom hotel with conference facilities, a restaurant, bar and lounge.

Music moguls

On a similar theme, the Business Post reported that music industry moguls Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey are the new owners of one of the State’s oldest social clubs, the former Kingstown Men’s Christian Institute building in south Dublin. The pair intend to convert it into their head office.

Rolls-Royce

Both the Sunday Telegraph and the Sunday Times reported that the British carmaker Rolls-Royce is exploring an emergency sale of its Spanish engineering division, ITP Aero, in an effort to raise billions to see it through the pandemic. The division, which makes parts for the Eurofighter Typhoon jet, is being circled by private equity firms such as Carlyle, KKR and Blackstone.