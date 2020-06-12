Planning approvals for apartment units soar in first quarter

Planning permission for apartments jumped by 274.2 per cent in the first quarter versus the same three months a year earlier.

New figures published by the Central Statistics Office show the number of planning permissions granted overall totalled 14,780, of which 9,698 were apartments and 5,091 houses. This compares to just 7,493 permissions granted for the same period in 2019 when just 2,592 apartment units were approved and 4,091 houses.

Approvals

Dublin accounted for 82.7 per cent of all apartment approvals in the quarter, followed by the mid-east, which encompasses the commuter belt, on 10.6 per cent.

House approvals were up 3.9 per cent with one-off houses accounting for 9.2 per cent of all dwelling units granted permission in the first quarter.

The total number of planning permissions granted for all developments was 6,660, down 4.1 per cent on the 6,943 given approval a year earlier. Of these permissions, 57.1 per cent were for new construction, 26.1 per cent for extensions and 16.9 per cent for alterations and conversions.