Paschal Donohoe concerned over OECD move to minimum corporate tax rate

Serious reservations have been expressed by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe over a move amongst some OECD members to advocate a minimum effective corporate tax rate.

Speaking at that Irish Tax Institute Global Tax conference, Mr Donohoe noted that the proposal for a minimum rate, which could range between 15 and 18 per cent, was problematic.

“A minimum effective tax proposal had not previously been part of the discussions at the OECD on addressing the tax challenges of digitalization and I remain to be convinced of the validity and appropriateness of this proposal in reaching an agreed outcome.”

While he said that Ireland supports measures to limits the capacity of companies to engage in aggressive tax planning, he doesn’t support measures which “have as their core objective the end of legitimate and fair tax competition”.

Responding to a question from The Irish Times, Mr Donohoe suggested that support has yet to significantly grow for a minimum effective rate.

“In the debate I have been present in I’ve heard some countries make the case for a minimum effective tax rate in Europe. I’ve heard an equal number of other countries that would be opposed to it,” he said.

At a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Wednesday, a debate was held about the introduction of a digital tax.

Mr Donohoe expressed his concern at the way in which some countries have gone about unilaterally introducing such a tax, rather than through an organisation like the OECD. He added that such unilateral measures create double taxation and exacerbate trade tensions.

Dispute

Some countries in the process of implementing a digital sales tax include France and Spain, something which Mr Donohoe suggests could lead to a trade dispute.

“I believe the changes other countries may make with unilateral tax changes are unwise and I believe they may have consequences in relation to the conduct of global trade,” he told journalists.

This view of a multilateral approach appears to have been bolstered by a move in the US to look at taxation at a global level, rather than unilaterally.

Nevertheless, the interdependency of the digital economy is something legislators will have to address and from Ireland’s perspective, the Department of Finance is understood to prefer an approach whereby rules around transfer pricing remain unchanged and that tax is paid in the country in which value is created.

Mr Donohoe alluded to this approach in his speech in respect of corporate tax: “It remains my belief that corporate tax should be paid where value is created in accordance with the arm’s length principle and that we should keep this widely accepted principle in mind as we work towards a mutually acceptable solution.”

The OECD is working toward a consensus solution in respect of digital sales tax to be completed by the end of 2020. As the BEPS process - which moved to close gaps where profits were being artificially shifted to low tax environments - showed, countries will then likely move relatively quickly to implement whatever has been decided.