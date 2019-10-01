NTMA to raise additional ‘green bond’ funds

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to raise additional funds by the end of the year for “green” projects, having tapped this fast-growing area of the global debt markets last October for €3 billion.

The State’s debt management agency said on Tuesday that it will hire a group of bankers to market the bonds, which will mature in 2031. In addition, the NTMA also plans to hold a regular bond auction on November 14th, having so far raised €12.3 billion of long-term debt in 2018, compared to its full-year target of between €14 billion and €18 billion.

Green bond funds will be used to finance eligible projects, such as sustainable water and waste management, clean transportation and renewable energy deals, as the National Development Plan targets €23 billion of spending on green energy schemes over the next decade.