Creation of digital hubs in every county could lead to economic boost - report

More than 1,000 new businesses and 8,400 jobs could be created by having a digital hub in every county in the Republic, according to a new study.

The report indicates that some €312 million could also be generated for the regional economy by the move with an additional €52 million for the exchequer.

A digital hub is a shared workspace that helps people to work more flexibly and usually provides additional support services.

Regina Moran, director of enterprise at Vodafone Ireland, which commissioned the study, said digital hubs “were helping to stimulate local economies and breathe life back into rural towns”.

The report analyses the impact of six digital hubs already in operation: Ludgate, Skibbereen, HQ Tralee, Creative Spark, Dundalk, The Mill, Drogheda, New Work Junction, Kilkenny, and Enterprise House, Carlow.

It found the six hubs are collectively employing nearly 500 people, hosting 176 businesses and contributing €27.3 million to the economy.

“Our study clearly shows that the creation of viable smart working opportunities in a hub, homeworking or a hybrid model in Ireland’s regions could prove transformative for people, businesses and local communities,” Ms Moran said.

“The findings, which attest to substantial income generation and improvements in people’s quality of life, offer a viable basis for wider adoption of smart working in Ireland,” she added.