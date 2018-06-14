Managing Apple escrow account to cost €800,000

The management of the account set up to hold the €14 billion tax bill Apple has been ordered to pay Ireland by the European Commission, will cost around €1 million.

Earlier this year the London branch of Bank of New York Mellon were selected to oversee the escrow account the tech giant will transfer the funds into, following the high profile EU ruling on their previous tax arrangements in Ireland.

The contract will be worth €800,000 excluding Vat, according to documents recently published on the Government’s tendering website etenders.ie.

The financial firm will act as a custodian for the account, and will oversee the three investment firms – Goldman Sachs, Amundi and BlackRock – selected to handle the funds in the account. The New York firm was one of three who bid for the contract.

The third party escrow account was set up to hold the funds, pending the outcome of Ireland and Apple’s separate appeals to have the Commission’s ruling overturned.

In late April the legal agreement covering the account was signed between Ireland and Apple, and the following month the United States multinational transferred the first €1.5 billion into the account.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said he expects all the funds will be transferred into the account by the end of September and the payments would be made in significant tranches.

In 2016 the commission ruled that the iPhone maker’s past tax arrangements in Ireland amounted to illegal state aid, a charge the Irish Government has rejected. Ireland has paid over €4.5 million in legal fees to date on their challenge to overturn the ruling at the General Court of the European Union.