Irish grocery sector could be hardest hit from Brexit, study suggests

The Republic’s grocery sector could be the hardest hit from Brexit with more than two-thirds of products on Irish supermarket shelves either manufactured in the UK or imported through Britain, a new report has revealed.

The research suggests that the administrative burden of customs checks in the event of the UK exiting the EU customs union, even if handled electronically, would be extremely disruptive, resulting in increased costs for retailers here and may ultimately see some pulling out of the Irish market.

While much of the focus to date has been on the likely fallout for Irish exports, the latest study, conducted by economists John FitzGerald and Edgar Morgenroth for the Irish Institute of European Affairs (IIEA), examines the impact of Brexit on Irish imports.

Effects

Currently about 23 per cent of the State’s goods imports comes from the UK either as materials to be used as inputs in Irish business or as consumer goods for the retail sector.

Because the effects of Brexit would be much milder if the UK remains in a customs union, the report concentrates on the worst case scenario where the UK leaves the customs union.

The report, which will be officially launched at at IIEA event on Monday to coincide with the UK’s latest Brexit white paper, noted that the retail sector here and across the EU was based on a system of centralised distribution channels, which is “incompatable” with customs checks.

“Where there is some form of customs checks, every different item in a lorry will have to be separately identified for customs, to ensure that the correct tariff [or none is applied],” it said.

With so much produce either manufactured in the UK or imported through the UK, the grocery sector would be most vulnerable to such a scenario, it concluded.

The study suggests restrictions on UK imports here would be transmitted through several channels. While tariffs would increase the price of imports, non-tariff barriers would impose indirect costs, not least through delaying movement of goods.

Equally a disintegration of the previously integrated Irish and UK retail market would also reduce competition, also potentially raising prices.

Overall, the report said the degree to which cost increases arising from barriers to trade are passed through to prices here would be determined by whether goods could be sourced competitively elsewhere in the EU.

Wages

It noted that for companies importing goods that are not easily substitutable, such as milk from Northern Ireland, the effects in terms of cost could be permanent.

The study cites a previous study by the Economic and Social Research Institute, which suggests that, depending on the nature of Brexit, it could raise consumer prices here by 2 to 3 per cent “with the effects being greater for those on low incomes than those on high incomes”.

This price increase will eventually be passed through into wages. “Thus a permanent increase in the price level due to Brexit would have a permanent effect on Irish labour costs, and a resulting long-term negative effect on Irish output and employment.

“Some existing retailers, which organise on a joint Ireland-UK basis, may pull out because of the significant increased costs of supplying the Irish market, and it will also make future new entry for UK retailers more difficult,” it said.

The report contends that the best outcome for Ireland was for the UK to remain in the customs union. “If this fails, the Irish Government must assist business develop alternative supply chains,” it said.