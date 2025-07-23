Live Champions League qualifiers: Shelbourne host Qarabag in second round tie

Champions League second round qualifier, first leg: Shelbourne v Qarabag, Tolka Park

44 MINS: Harry Wood takes a shot but it trails left. Mipo Odubeko none too pleased not to have got the pass.

Yellow card for Qarabag’s Nariman Akhundzade, followed shortly after by one for Sean Gannon. Both were a while coming.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

38 MINS: Qarabag free kick finds Kady who drills the shot on target but Shels captain Paddy Barrett puts in a strong block to send it out for a corner.

The visitors have slowed this right down, utterly in control.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

33 MINS: Shels clear up the win and a brilliant run from Evan Caffrey finds him on the end of it. Harry Wood does well to get up to assist and it goes out for a throw.

Qarabag get away easily. Another bright moment for Shels that they fail to capitalise on.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

29 MINS: Qarabag are pacy while Shelbourne are playing damage control. Joey O’Brien’s men haven’t put Fabijan Buntic‘s goal under any real threat since Gannon’s early chance.

Lorcan Healy puts in a good save to deny Qarabag at second goal.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

24 MINS: Sean Gannon is living dangerously. He’ll draw a card if he keeps these challenges up. Gets a telling off from the referee for a high arm.

Qarabag hit the crossbar Shelbourne opt to play it out of defence and they’re flailing.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

19 MINS: Mipo Odubeko showing he’s a threat up front. Beats Matheus Silva for a run on goal but he’s called for offside.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

17 MINS: Tyreke Wilson is helped off by the medical team, James Norris takes his place.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

16 MINS: Qarabag showing a quantity over quality approach to their shooting as another sails over the woodwork.

That being said, it’s working from them given their lead.

Tyreke Wilson down injured for Shels so a little breather.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

12 MINS: Goal for Qarabag.

Leandro Andrade sends it over Lorcan Healy’s box to captain Abdellah Zoubir who plays it around Evan Caffrey to pick out Tural Bayramov who sends it on to Leandro Andrade in the box for a simple tap in.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 1

11 MINS: Shelbourne have shot out of the gates. Some really good play up front but their defence is being caught on the hop at times.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 0

6 mins: CHANCE FOR SHELS! Corner from Harry Wood goes slightly beyond Ali Coote but he manages to get it under control.

Coote sends it back in to Tyreke Wilson who meets it with a diving header but it’s blocked. Sean Gannon tries the rebound but it’s somehow cleared by Fabijan Buntic on the line.

Zoubir shoots over the woodwork at the other end. Hectic stuff.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 0

5 MINS: Qarabag captain Abdellah Zoubir causing the hosts trouble on the wing.

Free for Shelbs, Pedro Bicalho goes in too hard on Ali Coote who goes down.

Shelbourne are turned over and Zoubir is back again with another cut in but it’s to the right of the upright again.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 0

3 MINS: Early free for the visitors and a soft one at that. Mipo Odubeko shows good pace but the referee doesn’t like his challenge.

At the other end, a poor Shelbourne clearance gives a chance to Kady, but he pulls it right.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 0

Off we go. Qarabag get us under way at Tolka Park.

SHELBOURNE 0 QARABAG 0

Five-minute warning as the teams emerge from the tunnel.

Shelbourne's Ali Coote ahead of kick-off. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

As Gavin mentions in his preview, Qarabag is a tall ask of the League of Ireland champs.

But should they fall to their Azerbaijani counterparts over these next two fixtures (second leg is next Wednesday in Baku, kick-off 5pm Irish time), it won’t be the end of the European road for Shels as they’ll drop down to the third round Europa League qualifiers.

Should they prevail, they’ll face the winner of Steaua Bucharest and Shkëndija in the Champions League third round qualifiers, which will be played over two legs on August 5th/6th and 12th.

Shkëndija lead their second-round battle after a 1-0 home win in Skopje, North Macedonia on Tuesday.

Twenty minutes from kick-off at Tolka Park.

“Life inside a League of Ireland club never slows, especially for Shelbourne in the middle of a Champions League campaign that has them welcoming European specialists Qarabag to Dublin before next week’s second leg in Azerbaijan when Joey O’Brien’s squad is expected to be rerouted to the Europa League,” Gavin Cummiskey writes in his preview of this evening’s game.

Joey O'Brien shares his thoughts before his @shelsfc side take to the pitch against Qarabağ 🔴⚪️



"I said to the boys attack the game, put our best foot forward and have no regrets at the end of it" 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/y5goC80zhG — Premier Sports Ireland (@PremSportsIRL) July 23, 2025

“If Shelbourne can pull off a shock and progress to round three, the winners of Steaua Bucharest and Shkëndija of North Macedonia will be waiting.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as Gavin notes: “An obvious advantage for O’Brien’s battle-hardened team is that Qarabag arrive undercooked, having only played preseason friendlies against Twente and Salzburg.”

Read his full preview of the game below:

[ Shelbourne looking to pull off a shock and take Qarabag scalpOpens in new window ]

And what of Qarabag? Well, they’re the Premier League champions – not that Premier League, the Azerbaijan Premier League.

This year marked their fourth successive victory, and before their defeat in the 2021 final against Neftci Qarabag had won seven titles in a row.

Tolka Park ahead of the Champions League second round first leg qualifier between Shelbourne and Qarabag. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Shelbourne qualified for the second round after a 2-1 aggregate win over NIFL champions Linfield in the opening round.

In the first-leg game, Mipo Odubeko scored the only goal of the evening at Tolka Park, giving Joey O’Brien’s men the upper hand as they headed northward to Belfast last week.

[ Mipo Odubeko on target against Linfield to give Shelbourne upper hand for trip to Windsor ParkOpens in new window ]

A far more tense affair, Alistair Coote opened the scoring on 24 minutes to put Shels ahead, only for Chris Shields to hit back from the penalty spot as the clock ticked into the red.

The visitors then had a goal for Kerr McInroy chalked off to leave things 1-1 at the break.

Linfield came out swinging and were unfortunate not to capitalise on sloppy play from Shelbourne, but a red card for Ben Hall spelt the beginning of the end for the hosts. Reduced to 10 men for the final half-hour, Linfield were out on their feet trying to fend off Shelbourne’s advances before the Dubliners seemed happy to take the draw, holding possession to see out the game.

[ Shelbourne survive spirited Linfield to reach Champions League second round qualifiersOpens in new window ]

Here’s how Shels line out for the evening:

SHELBOURNE: Healy; Caffrey, Gannon, Barrett (capt), Ledwidge, Wilson, Lunney, McInroy, Wood, Coote, Mipo.

Subs: Speel, Topcu, Chaman, Coyle, Boyd, Martin, Bone, O’Sullivan, Kelly, Norris, Temple, Offor.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗫𝗜



Your 𝙍𝙚𝙙𝙨 𝙓𝙄 is confirmed to face Qarabag FK!



Kick-off at 7:45pm, live on @PremSportsTV #DublinsFinest | #Since1895 pic.twitter.com/1L70pGMIhQ — Shelbourne FC 🏆 (@shelsfc) July 23, 2025

And their guests:

QARABAG: Buntic; Bayramov, Silva, Mustafazae, Bolt, Kady, Addai, Bicalho, Zoubir, Axundzade, Andrade.

Subs: Mehemmedeliyev, Kashchuk, Qurbanli, Huseynov, Cararguliyev, Guseynov, Medina, Kochalski.

Evening all! Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for Shelbourne’s Champions League qualifier against Qarabag FK.

The game kicks off at Tolka Park at 7.45pm.

We’ll be keeping you updated on all the action, with a match report from Gavin Cummiskey to follow shortly after the final whistle.