New consultation on work permit system announced

A new public consultation on the occupations covered by the employment permits system has been announced by the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

The system provides for employers to recruit workers with skills that are in short supply into Ireland from outside the UK, EU or EEA.

There are various types of permits with those intended to address critical skills shortages prioritised for access. More than 20 areas are of employment including professions in the engineering, healthcare and technology sectors are covered by critical skills permits.

A wider variety of roles are covered by other permit types including general employment permits and in these cases additional evidence is routinely required that suitable employees capable of carrying out the role cannot be found within the EEA.

Last year about 40,000 permits were granted to workers from outside the EEA with just over 15,000 issued in the first six months of 2025. Healthcare has tended to dominate the figures in recent years though substantial numbers of workers in the ICT, hospitality and other sectors are also included in the figures each year.

The last review of the occupations lists was carried out just two years ago when 11 additional roles were placed on the Critical Skills Occupations List and 32 were added to those eligible for a General Employment Permit.

Announcing the new consultation, details of which are available on the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment website where submissions can also be made, the Minister, Peter Burke, said it was important to keep the process under constant review because of its importance to the economy.

“As demonstrated by the changes made to the employment permit system over the last year, the system is responsive to the needs of the sectors and industries it serves. This full review will allow us to ensure the system remains up-to-date in a way that serves both workers and employers.”

Minister of State, Alan Dillon, said the review, which opens on Wednesday and runs until September 19th will allow employers and other stakeholders to provide feedback on how the current system is working.