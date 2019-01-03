Government records first budget surplus since crash

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed the Government’s finances are now in surplus for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

Speaking ahead of the publication of year-end exchequer returns later this afternoon, Mr Varadkar said the Government recorded a small budgetary surplus of €100 million last year, and expects to run another in 2019.

The better-than-expected out-turn was driven by record corporation tax receipts, which hit €9.4 billion in November.

This was 20 per cent ahead of the Government’s target and already ahead of last year’s €8.2 billion haul.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged the budgetary surplus was largely due to corporation tax, which he described as “volatile”.

The Government has already signalled that a portion of the corporation tax windfall will be used to plug the hole in its health budget, which is expected to be around €700 million.

Corporation tax revenue has more than doubled since 2015 amid a huge transfer of multinational assets here and increased corporate profitability generally.

The budget surplus comes on foot of a shrill warning from the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (Ifac) last month that the Government was failing to manage the public finances in a prudent manner.

In its annual assessment of the budget, the State’s financial watchdog claimed the Government had repeatedly failed to rein public spending, which was running ahead of the near-term potential of the economy.

It also claimed that improvements in the Government’s underlying budget deficit had effectively stalled since 2015 and was being flattered by corporate tax receipts.